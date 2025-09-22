 Pakistan Human Rights Commission Seeks Inquiry Into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aerial Bombing
Several leaders from Pakistan's opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have alleged that a bombing campaign was being carried out by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, leaving several dead, with at least 20 bodies reportedly recovered from the rubble.

Monday, September 22, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Islamabad: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan on Monday demanded an inquiry into the aerial bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to bring to justice those responsible.

The HRCP said that the citizens of a nation are entitled to the right to live, which Pakistan has failed to protect.

In a post on X, the HRCP said, "HRCP is deeply shocked to learn that a number of civilians, including children, have been killed, allegedly as a result of aerial bombing in Tirah, Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We demand that the authorities carry out an immediate and impartial inquiry into the incident and hold to account those responsible. The state is constitutionally bound to protect all civilians' right to life, which it has repeatedly failed to secure."

According to PTI's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, multiple bombs struck the civilians during the airstrike, destroying five houses and killing civilians, including women and children.

The PTI has also shared disturbing images and videos of the incident site showing dead bodies, including those of children, lying around.

"During the jet aircraft bombing in the Tirah Valley of Khyber, several bombs fell on the local population. Five houses of local citizens were destroyed, and according to local sources, 20 bodies have been recovered from the rubble so far, including children and women among the martyrs. I have no words that can encompass this sorrow and grief Sometimes drones, sometimes bombings have sown so many seeds of hatred that when this lava erupts, nothing will be left," PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said in a post on X.

