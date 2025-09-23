 This Is What Donald Trump Said When His Teleprompter Stopped Working During UNGA Address - VIDEO
This Is What Donald Trump Said When His Teleprompter Stopped Working During UNGA Address - VIDEO

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
Donald Trump | X

As US President Donald Trump arrived at the UN to address the 80th United Nations General Assembly session on Tuesday for the first time since returning to the White House, the escalator reportedly stopped working the moment he stepped onto it.

A video has since surfaced showing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walking the escalator after the machine came to a halt.

Apart from this, as soon as Trump began speaking at the UNGA, the teleprompter stopped working. Instead of fumbling, he quipped, “I don’t mind making this speech without a teleprompter, because the teleprompter is not working… I can only say whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble,” Trump said.

Trump reiterated his claim of ending seven wars. He said, "In a period of just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars."

The "wars" that he said he ended were, Israel-Iran, India-Pakistan, Rwanda- Democratic Republic of Congo, Thailand-Cambodia, Armenia -Azerbaijan, Egypt-Ethiopia and Serbia-Kosovo.

 "They said they were unendable, some were going for 31 years, one was 36 years. I ended 7 wars and in all cases they were raging with countless thousands of people being killed" adding that no other president or leader has "ever done anything close to that," Trump Said.

Notably, India has consistently maintained that the ceasefire with Pakistan was reached through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries, without any foreign intervention.

Slamming the United Nations he said, “Not only is the UN not solving the problems it should too often, it's actually creating new problems for us to solve. The best example is the number one political issue of our time, the crisis of uncontrolled migration.”

