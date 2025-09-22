30 Civilians Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa In Pakistan Air Force Strike; Government Denies Role: Reports | X/@meghupdates

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: At least 30 civilians, including women and children, were killed in the early hours of Sunday when Pakistani fighter jets allegedly struck Matre Dara village in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to media reports.

The assault took place at around 2:00 am, reportedly flattening homes and leaving scores trapped under rubble.

Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir also reacted to the tragedy by posting a video statement on X. Have a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's What Happened

According to sources cited by a News18 report, China-supplied JF-17 Thunder jets dropped at least eight LS-6 precision glide bombs on the civilian settlement, creating multiple blast zones. Residents described the aftermath as a “massacre”, with bodies lying in the open and livestock destroyed. Survivors insisted there was no militant presence in the area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tribal leaders from the Akakhel community held a jirga after the strike, deciding to bury women victims while placing the bodies of men and children outside the Corps Commander’s House in protest. A sit-in protest has already begun at the Khyber Chowk, where protesters accused the centre of targeting innocents under the guise of counter-terrorism.

Pakistan Army Denies Role

The Pakistan Army has rejected claims of carrying out air strikes. In a statement cited by NDTV, it attributed the blast to a terrorist munitions accident, saying “a large cache of explosives hidden by Khawarij terrorists” detonated inside a house, killing both militants and civilians. Military officials alleged that militants had positioned compounds adjacent to family homes and mosques, resulting in civilian deaths.

Intelligence officials also dismissed the military’s explanation, pointing to confirmed use of JF-17 jets and Chinese-supplied weapons. Analysts warned that such indiscriminate operations risk further inflaming Pashtun resentment in the province.

According to reports, Amnesty International has previously criticised Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for what it described as an “alarming disregard for civilian life."