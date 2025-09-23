FPJ Interview: Medical Expert Dr Sameer Dalwai Debunks Donald Trump’s Claim Linking Tylenol Use In Pregnancy To Autism; VIDEO

US President Donald Trump | File Photo

In a conversation with Free Press Journal’s Inderjeet Kaur, Dr. Sameer, a senior medical expert with over 30 years of experience, debunks former US President Donald Trump’s recent claim linking the use of Tylenol (paracetamol) in pregnancy to autism. He explains why such statements are unscientific and potentially harmful.

Inderjeet: What would you say about Trump’s statement? Is it correct that pregnant women should be more cautious?

Dr. Sameer: First of all, Tylenol or paracetamol is a very commonly used—and often overused—medicine. It is an antipyretic (fever-reducing) and mildly pain-relieving drug. It doesn’t cure the cause of fever, just the symptom. There is absolutely no proven link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism.

Inderjeet: Then why is Trump suggesting it could be a health risk for expecting women?

Dr. Sameer: Autism has been studied since 1943, when Dr. Leo Kanner first described it. For 80 years, we have not identified one definitive cause. That’s why medicine today only manages symptoms like lack of eye contact, speech difficulties, and repetitive behavior.

With paracetamol, there is no causative link to autism. At best, some studies have shown an association, but association does not mean causation. Many things have coincided with rising autism cases—the Cold War, or even the rise of rock music in the 60s. But we cannot say they caused autism.

Inderjeet: So, you’re saying there is no direct evidence?

Dr. Sameer: Correct. There is no study that shows giving acetaminophen, Tylenol, or paracetamol during pregnancy alters a child’s brain to cause autism. This is just fearmongering, which only adds guilt and stress for mothers and families already under pressure.

Inderjeet: Then why do you think Trump is raising this issue now?

Dr. Sameer: The incidence of autism is indeed increasing. Earlier, it was 1 in thousands; now it’s 1 in 32 or 33. As a head of state, when you don’t have a cure, you feel pressured to explain it. Politicians sometimes resort to simplistic explanations, even if they’re not backed by science. In my view, this shifts blame onto parents instead of governments taking responsibility for healthcare support.

Inderjeet: Trump also said Tylenol is used as a painkiller. Is that correct?

Dr. Sameer: Yes, he’s right about that—it is used as a mild painkiller. But again, there’s no evidence it causes autism.

Inderjeet: So what should pregnant women do? What are the alternatives?

Dr. Sameer: Every case is different, so women should always consult their obstetrician or physician before taking any medicine. But on the specific issue you’ve asked—whether taking Tylenol during pregnancy increases autism risk—the answer is simple: there is no evidence it does.

Inderjeet: Thank you, Dr. Sameer, for helping us clear the air.

Dr. Sameer: My pleasure. If your obstetrician prescribes Tylenol, you can take it without fear. There is no scientific basis to claim it causes autism.

Bottom line: Experts stress that there is no proven link between Tylenol use in pregnancy and autism. Expectant mothers should consult doctors rather than be swayed by unverified claims.