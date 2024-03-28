Pakistan Horror: Man Strangulates Sister To Death In Family's Presence; Shocking Crime Caught On Camera

In a terrifying incident, a brother strangulated his sister to death at their home in Toba Tek Singh city of the Pakistani province of Punjab. The horrible act, suspected to be honour killing, was captured on camera earlier this month and the footage has been doing rounds on social media on Thursday.

In the video, the man can be seen strangulating his sister, identified as 22-year-old Maria to death. Shockingly, the man carried out the inhumane act in the presence of their family members, including the victim's sister-in-law. After and the father later hands over a bottle of water to man he wad done killing the woman.

Warning: Disturbing graphics. Viewer discretion advised.

ٹوبہ ٹیک سنگھ کے علاقے 477 ج ب میں بھائی نے بہن کو باپ اور ایک اور شخص کی موجودگی میں گلہ دباکر قتل کردیا۔ pic.twitter.com/GqRsVxiH2l — صحرانورد (@Aadiiroy2) March 27, 2024

Two people arrested

According to local authorities, the crime happened midnight on March 17 and 18. The perpetrators had buried the woman's body. The police arrested two men after the crime came to the fore.

ٹوبہ ٹیک سنگھ میں ظالم بھائی نے باپ کے ساتھ ملکر بہن کا قتل کردیا، ہولناک ویڈیو نے دل دہلا دیے، ڈی پی او خانپور عباد نثار کی گفتگو#BOLNews #TobaTekSingh pic.twitter.com/FW6njmrE1G — BOL Network (@BOLNETWORK) March 27, 2024

The reason behind the horrific crime was not yet known. However, the crime sent shockwaves across social media, with many calling for strict action against those involved in the act.