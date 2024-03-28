 Pakistan Horror: Man Strangulates Sister To Death In Family's Presence; Shocking Crime Caught On Camera
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan Horror: Man Strangulates Sister To Death In Family's Presence; Shocking Crime Caught On Camera

Pakistan Horror: Man Strangulates Sister To Death In Family's Presence; Shocking Crime Caught On Camera

Shockingly, the man carried out the inhumane act in the presence of their family members, including the victim's sister-in-law.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
article-image

In a terrifying incident, a brother strangulated his sister to death at their home in Toba Tek Singh city of the Pakistani province of Punjab. The horrible act, suspected to be honour killing, was captured on camera earlier this month and the footage has been doing rounds on social media on Thursday.

In the video, the man can be seen strangulating his sister, identified as 22-year-old Maria to death. Shockingly, the man carried out the inhumane act in the presence of their family members, including the victim's sister-in-law. After and the father later hands over a bottle of water to man he wad done killing the woman.

Warning: Disturbing graphics. Viewer discretion advised.

Two people arrested

According to local authorities, the crime happened midnight on March 17 and 18. The perpetrators had buried the woman's body. The police arrested two men after the crime came to the fore.

The reason behind the horrific crime was not yet known. However, the crime sent shockwaves across social media, with many calling for strict action against those involved in the act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Horror: Man Strangulates Sister To Death In Family's Presence; Shocking Crime...

Pakistan Horror: Man Strangulates Sister To Death In Family's Presence; Shocking Crime...

Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Racist Posts Target Indian Crew On Social Media Following Collision

Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Racist Posts Target Indian Crew On Social Media Following Collision

'Undoubtedly Saved Lives': US Prez Joe Biden Lauds Quick Action By Indian Crew Members In Baltimore...

'Undoubtedly Saved Lives': US Prez Joe Biden Lauds Quick Action By Indian Crew Members In Baltimore...

Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Missing Presumed Dead, Says Maryland State Police; Rescue Ops Underway

Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Missing Presumed Dead, Says Maryland State Police; Rescue Ops Underway

Mumbai: CBI Probes Human Trafficking Network Targeting Indians For Combat Roles In Russia-Ukraine...

Mumbai: CBI Probes Human Trafficking Network Targeting Indians For Combat Roles In Russia-Ukraine...