Pakistan Election Commission Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Against Former PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan | AFP

Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, is facing a serious legal situation as the Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him. The warrant is related to a case of contempt of Election Commissioner. Authorities have been directed to arrest Imran Khan and present him before the ECP on 25th July 2023 at 10:00 a.m. for further proceedings.

This is a developing story...

