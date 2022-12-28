Pakistan Court frees rapist serving life sentence after he agrees to marry victim

Pakistan Court frees rapist after he agrees to marry victim | Representative pic

A court in Pakistan freed a rapist after he married the victim. As per a report an AFP report, the settlement agreement was brokered by a council of elders in the northwest of the country.

This decision has for obvious reasons, outraged rights activists. The activists say this will legitimise sexual violence against women in a country where a majority of rape cases goes unreported. It might also increase the cases of rape in the country.

The man had raped a specially abled woman

Convict Dawlat Khan, 25, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a lower court in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for raping a deaf woman in May 2022.

Khan was released from prison after the Peshawar High Court accepted an out-of-court settlement agreed by the rape survivor's family. He was released from the jail on Monday.