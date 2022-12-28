e-Paper Get App
Pakistan Court frees rapist serving life sentence after he agrees to marry victim

This decision has for obvious reasons, outraged rights activists.

Pakistan Court frees rapist after he agrees to marry victim | Representative pic
A court in Pakistan freed a rapist after he married the victim. As per a report an AFP report, the settlement agreement was brokered by a council of elders in the northwest of the country.

This decision has for obvious reasons, outraged rights activists. The activists say this will legitimise sexual violence against women in a country where a majority of rape cases goes unreported. It might also increase the cases of rape in the country.

The man had raped a specially abled woman

Convict Dawlat Khan, 25, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a lower court in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for raping a deaf woman in May 2022.

Khan was released from prison after the Peshawar High Court accepted an out-of-court settlement agreed by the rape survivor's family. He was released from the jail on Monday.

