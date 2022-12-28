e-Paper Get App
Pune: Teenage girl kidnapped and gang-raped at knifepoint; 6 men held

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 05:25 PM IST
Representative Image
Pune: A 15-year-old year was raped allegedly by six men in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Wednesday.

The six accused were arrested on Tuesday and a case registered against them on the complaint of the victim's mother, they said.

The victim and one of the accused knew each other, the police said.

The accused allegedly kidnapped the victim at knifepoint and they raped her at a lodge here sometime between June and December this year.

They asked her not to inform about the incident to anyone while threatening to share her nude photographs on social media, police officials said.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

