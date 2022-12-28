Indore: Child Welfare Committee’s campaign for POCSO counselling

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Child Welfare Committee has decided to hold a series of counselling sessions for POCSO victims and other children who were rescued by CWC. Local NGOs will be roped in to help the committee in this regard.

Pallavi Porwal, CWC chairperson, said that they keep on counselling children who are under their protection. “We counsel them according to their needs,” she said adding that recently they held a series of workshops for rescued child labourers.

She informed that at the CWC’s camps the participants are informed about child rights and how to lodge a complaint with the authorities in case of violation of children’s rights.

Porwal said that in many case children who are victims of abuse have to be counselled gently before they open up and tell them about the abuses that they had gone through. “We encourage children to share their problems with us,” she said.

