Pakistan Has The Most Dubious Track Records: India's Strong Rebuttal To Pak Envoy's Anti-India Comments At UNGA

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj | ANI

In a point-by point and straight forward rebuttal to Pakistan's UN envoy Munir Akram's anti-India remarks alleging India's involvement in extrajudicial killings of Pakistani nationals in their territory, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on May 2 said, "As we endeavour to cultivate a culture of peace amid these challenging times, our focus remains steadfast on constructive dialogue. We thus choose to set aside the remarks from a certain delegation, which not only lack decorum but also detract from our collective efforts due to their destructive and pernicious nature. "

At the #UNGA, Indian envoy Ruchira Kamboj (@ruchirakamboj) expressed frustration over Indian involvement in extrajudicial killings in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/Oni4COlmiI — Rahim Haider (@rahimhaider_) May 3, 2024

Ruchira Khamboj further said, "We would strongly encourage that delegation to align with the central principles of respect and diplomacy that much always guide our discussions Or is it too much to ask of a country that harbours the most dubious track record on all aspects in it self."

The statement came in response to Pakistan's UN envoy Munir Akram's anti-India's remarks at the UNGA who had said, "Two days ago, Pak Foreign Minister informed the security council, as well as the secretary General and the President of the General Assembly of India's campaign of targeted assassinations in Pakistan. This extra-territorial state terrorism is not limited to Pakistan. It has been extended to targeted killings of political opponents in Canada and attempted in USA and probably in other countries."

India is undertaking targeted assassination in Pakistan, Pakistan Envoy Munir Akram at UN; Quotes Washington Post, PM Modi's comments that 'this is Modi..New India comes into your home & kills u' https://t.co/979Y8MA8P9 pic.twitter.com/t4AoQMOstB — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 3, 2024

He further said, "The Washington Post reported that Prime Minister Modi last week told his cheering supporters and I quote, "Today even India's eemies know that this is Modi. This is the new India. This new India comes into your country and kills you." Madam President, I submit, this new India is a dangerous entity. It is the next rider of insecurity, not security."

Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch had said, "Pakistan has provided concrete evidence of the involvement of Indian agents in terror attacks inside Pakistan and extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings of Pakistani nationals on Pakistani territory."