 Pakistan Has The Most Dubious Track Records: India's Strong Rebuttal To Pak Envoy's Anti-India Comments At UNGA
Pakistan Has The Most Dubious Track Records: India's Strong Rebuttal To Pak Envoy's Anti-India Comments At UNGA

The statement came in response to Pakistan's UN envoy Munir Akram's anti-India's remarks at the UNGA

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj | ANI

In a point-by point and straight forward rebuttal to  Pakistan's UN envoy Munir Akram's anti-India remarks alleging India's involvement in extrajudicial killings of Pakistani nationals in their territory, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on May 2 said, "As we endeavour to cultivate a culture of peace amid these challenging times, our focus remains steadfast on constructive dialogue. We thus choose to set aside the remarks from a certain delegation, which not only lack decorum but also detract from our collective efforts due to their destructive and pernicious nature. "

Ruchira Khamboj further said, "We would strongly encourage that delegation to align with the central principles of respect and diplomacy that much always guide our discussions Or is it too much to ask of a country that harbours the most dubious track record on all aspects in it self."

'We all can make it,' says India's First Woman UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj as she takes charge
The statement came in response to Pakistan's UN envoy Munir Akram's anti-India's remarks at the UNGA who had said, "Two days ago, Pak Foreign Minister informed the security council, as well as the secretary General and the President of the General Assembly of India's campaign of targeted assassinations in Pakistan. This extra-territorial state terrorism is not limited to Pakistan. It has been extended to targeted killings of political opponents in Canada and attempted in USA and probably in other countries."

He further said, "The Washington Post reported that Prime Minister Modi last week told his cheering supporters and I quote, "Today even India's eemies know that this is Modi. This is the new India. This new India comes into your country and kills you." Madam President, I submit, this new India is a dangerous entity. It is the next rider of insecurity, not security."

Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch had said, "Pakistan has provided concrete evidence of the involvement of Indian agents in terror attacks inside Pakistan and extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings of Pakistani nationals on Pakistani territory."

