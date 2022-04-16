Pakistan: Chaos in Punjab Assembly as Imran Khan's PTI members attack Deputy Speaker

In Pakistan, the Punjab Assembly hall turned into a battle-ground today (Saturday) as PTI lawmakers manhandled Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari when he arrived to chair the session convened to elect the chief minister.

According to the details, the lawmakers of the ruling party threw "lotas" at Mazari first, attacked him and pulled his hair despite the presence of security guards.

Mazari left the hall after the incident.

The PA session was scheduled to start at 11:30am but was delayed due to the behaviour of the PTI members.

The PTI lawmakers caused a ruckus inside the assembly when they brought "lotas" to the house and started chanting "lota, lota" (turncoats) as they lashed out at dissident PTI MPAs who parted ways with the party and decided to support the Opposition.

Today's session was convened to elect the chief minister.

Speaking outside the assembly, PML-N leader Ataullah Tarrar urged the LHC chief justice to take notice of the incident.

“We are not creating any hurdle in the proceedings of the house. We will not go until voting is held. We will wait till 12:00am,” he said.

A tough contest is expected for the top slot between the ruling coalition (PMLQ and PTI) candidate Parvez Elahi and PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz, who is the joint opposition's candidate. Both candidates, along with their supporters, had arrived at the PA in the morning.

Elahi is currently the speaker of the house but since he is one of the candidates for chief minister, he cannot preside the session.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the assembly to prevent any untoward incident before and after the chief minister’s election. Paramilitary Rangers have also been called in to support police.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 02:46 PM IST