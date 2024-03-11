Pakistan: Breaking Tradition, President Zardari To Declare Daughter Asifa Bhutto Zardari As Country's First Lady, Says Report

Pakistan President Asif Zardari with his daughter Asifa Bhutto Zardari | X

Pakistan President Asif Zardari will announce the formal recognition of his daughter, Asifa Bhutto, as the First Lady of the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Notably, this will be the first time that a Pakistani President has announced his daughter for the position of First Lady, as normally the title is given to the President's wife.

Asifa will be first daughter of president to become Pakistan's First Lady

This landmark move elevates Asifa Bhutto to the prestigious position of First Lady, marking a significant chapter in the nation's political history.

Sources claimed that President Zardari would declare Asifa Bhutto the First Lady of Pakistan.

After the official declaration, Asifa Bhutto Zardari will be given the protocol and privileges befitting the First Lady, ARY News reported.

This decision is particularly noteworthy as Asifa Bhutto is set to become the first daughter of a president to hold the title of First Lady.

Zardari's historic second term as Pakistan's president

On Sunday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari was sworn in as the 14th President of Pakistan, officially taking over as the head of the state for a historic second time, Dawn reported.

Notably, Zardari is the only civilian candidate to have been elected as head of state for a second time, excluding the military heads. Earlier, he served as Pakistan President from 2008 to 2013.

Zardari had secured 411 electoral votes on Saturday to defeat his opponent and chief of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who could only get 181 votes, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath to Zardari today at the President's House in Islamabad. They were flanked by newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and outgoing President Arif Alvi.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were also present.

Zardari is also one of the four democratically elected presidents to have completed their five-year constitutional term, as reported by Dawn.