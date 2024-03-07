Who Is Ramesh Singh Arora? First Sikh Minister Of Pakistan's Punjab Province

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora | Facebook

The Punjab province of the neighboring country Pakistan made history as legislator Ramesh Singh Arora, belonging to the Sikh community, took oath as Minister on Wednesday. This marks the first incident where a member from a minority community has reached the rank of minister in Punjab.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, who was elected for the third time as a legislator for the Provincial Assembly from the Narowal region, took oath as a minister in the cabinet of Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz is the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Maryam took oath as Punjab Chief Minister last month, becoming the first lady Chief Minister of the province.

Who is Sardar Ramesh Arora?



Arora hails from Nankana Sahib and obtained his degree from the University of Punjab, Lahore. Recently, he was elected as the president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) by unanimous decision, for a three-year term.

According to senior journalist Ravinder Singh Robin, his primary objective is to safeguard existing Gurdwaras while also endeavoring to establish new ones for the Sikh community. As a former member of the Pakistan Punjab Assembly, Singh notably played a significant role in the passage of the Sikh Marriage Act in the Punjab Assembly in 2018. Additionally, he has served on the Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee twice.

Singh has emphasised his commitment to enhancing the involvement of Sikh women in the committee, recognising their vital contributions. In line with this commitment to gender inclusivity, the government of Pakistan has appointed Satwant Kaur as the general secretary of PSGPC.

Before entering politics, Arora was involved in the World Bank's Poverty Reduction Programme in Pakistan. Despite the hurdles encountered by minority groups in the predominantly Muslim nation, such as the declining Sikh and Hindu populations, Arora maintains a positive outlook on the future. He envisions a Pakistan where minorities are afforded equal opportunities and have access to fundamental infrastructure.