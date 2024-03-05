PM Modi Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif On Becoming Pakistan's PM Second Time

PM Narendra Modi | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday, a day after he was sworn in for the second time.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to Shahbaz Sharif on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took the oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan, assuming the cash-strapped country's reins for a second time, nearly a month after an inconclusive election marred by allegations of vote rigging.

In the February 8 elections, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party came second. Independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the most seats but failed to get a majority in Parliament.

On Sunday, Shehbaz, 72, comfortably won the election for premiership in the newly-elected Parliament. Shehbaz, the consensus candidate of the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), received 201 votes in the 336-member Parliament. His challenger Omar Ayub Khan of Khan's PTI secured only 92 votes.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Shehbaz, the 24th elected prime minister in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, the presidential palace.

