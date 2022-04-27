Pakistan: Beaming with pride,' says husband of female suicide bomber who blows herself up at Karachi University

Karachi: The husband of the woman who blew herself up at Karachi University in Pakistan said her selfless act has left him speechless but he is proud of what she did.

On Tuesday, an explosion took place near Confucius Institute -- a Chinese language teaching centre at Karachi University.

Taking to Twitter, Afghan journalist Bashir Ahmad Gwakh said that Habitan Bashir Baloch, husband of female suicide bomber Shari Baloch, tweeted from an unknown location saying that he is proud of what she did.

He also informed that Shari Baloch has had two kids (8 and 5 years old). Her husband, Habitan Bashir Baloch, is a dentist and her father was a lecturer.

Gwakh also shared a snapshot of the tweet posted by Baloch's husband. The tweet stated, "Shari Jan, your selfless act has left me speechless but I am also beaming with pride today. Mahroch and Meer Hassan will grow into very proud humans thinking what a great woman there was. You will continue to remain an important part of our lives." Talking about the first 'Baloch woman to carry out a suicide attack', Afghan journalist Gwakh informed that the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) said the 30-year-old joined the group two years ago and volunteered herself for a "self-sacrificing mission".

She had a Master's degree in Zoology and MPhil in education while teaching at a school, Gwakh said.

Earlier, Gwakh shared CCTV footage showing a burqa-clad woman, blowing herself up as the van passes through the road.

In an explosion, at least four people, including three Chinese citizens, were killed and several others were injured.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan condemned the blast inside the premises of a University in Karachi.

Meanwhile, in the wake of a deadly attack inside the premises of Karachi University, it has decided to remain suspended for Wednesday.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 09:54 AM IST