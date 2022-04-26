Pakistan: At least 4, including 3 Chinese nationals, killed in blast at Karachi University campus

Four people, including three Chinese nationals, have been killed while several others sustained injuries in a car explosion that occurred on the premises of the University of Karachi, Geo News reported citing rescue sources.

Sindh IG Mushtaq Ahmed Meher confirmed the death toll in a telephone call with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, reported Dawn.

The injured include a foreigner, a rangers’ officer and a private guard who were immediately taken to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

As per Geo TV, the blast took place in a van near Confucius Institute, a Chinese language teaching centre at Karachi University. Following the blast, rescue and security agencies reached the location and cordoned off the areas, initiating rescue operations, the media outlet reported.

Television footage showed a white van in flames with plumes of smoke rising from its remains. It also showed police and rescue services present at the scene of the incident.

Edhi rescue services said that a "cylinder blast" took place in a Hiace van near Maskan Chowrangi. However, the police have not yet commented on the nature of the blast.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We have yet to ascertain the names of the casualties. There were some overseas faculty who were Chinese but their identities are yet to be ascertained" Dawn quoted SSP East Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi as saying.

As per Geo TV reports, Gulshan Superintendent of Police (SP) said that an investigation is being conducted on whether the blast was a terrorist act or an accident.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the Counter-Terrorism Department and SSP East to immediately reach the site.

The chief minister has also asked for a detailed report of the blast from the Karachi commissioner.

This is a developing story

(with sources inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 04:35 PM IST