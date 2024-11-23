Pakistan: At Least 37 Killed, Dozens Injured In Sectarian Violence In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province; Visuals Surface

Tribal clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leave 37 dead, dozens injured. Violence escalates in Kurram district | X

Peshawar, Nov 23: At least 37 people have been killed and over two dozen others injured in tribal sectarian violence in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the last 24 hours, police said on Saturday.

The clashes between Alizai and Bagan tribes in Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan, took place following Thursday's attack on a convoy of passenger vans near Parachinar in which 47 people were killed.

Top ranking officials from the administration and police have rushed to the area in a helicopter. “At least 37 are dead as at now (but) the death toll is still rising,” an official tasked with collecting details of the carnage told the media here. More than 30 people are injured, he added.

More than 37 people have been killed & 103 injured in the clashes between sunni villagers and Shiites backed by the banned IRGC affiliated #Zainebiyoun militia in #Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The situation remains volatile. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/eLEV8ZJ273 — Rayan | Reporter (@RayanReports) November 23, 2024

The tribes are targeting each other with heavy and automatic weapons, police said. Homes and shops have been damaged in the fighting and people from various villages have fled to safer locations.

All educational institutions in the district remained closed on Saturday, confirmed Muhammad Hayat Hassan, chairman of the Private Education Network.

Videos shared from the area showed at least six bodies of the attackers and some charred bodies of the victims. Police also said that there were reports of six women taken as captives but “due to limited connectivity, information and communication is scant to ascertain anything more.”

Gunfire continued in Balishkhel, Khar Kali, Kunj Alizai and Maqbal through the day, police said, adding, currently there is intermittent firing from at least three areas in the district, while the Thall-Sada-Parachinar Highway remained closed from traffic towards Kohat district.

As officials struggled to reinforce peace in the volatile region, communication from the elders of both the tribal sects suggested further intensified attacks.

A high-level government delegation comprising Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister, Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police, has departed for Kurram tribal district by helicopter, officials said.

The delegation aims to calm the security situation in the district which has been marred by extreme sectarian violence. Tribal leaders have expressed deep concerns as for the past one and a half months, they had been demanding the government to ensure safe travel for common citizens.

Two weeks ago, more than 1,00,000 people participated in a peace march to reopen and secure the main highway, after which the government assured them of safe convoys.

In September, more than 50 people were killed and 120 others injured in clashes spread over eight days between Shia and Sunni tribes over a piece of land in Kurram district.

The intensity of the fighting had led to the closure of the Parachinar-Peshawar main road and the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border, disrupting transportation and movement. The road blockade has caused a shortage of essential items, including food, fuel, and medicines, worsening the situation for residents.

The fighting had spread to areas such as Balishkhel, Sadda, Khar Kallay, Peewar and Maqbal in the district, which borders Afghanistan's Khost, Paktia, Logar and Nangarhar provinces, which are considered strongholds of the ISIS and the Pakistan Taliban. Similar clashes in the same region in July left dozens of people dead and more than 225 injured.

