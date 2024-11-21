'India Ko Koi Hesitation...': Mushtaq Ahmed's Verdict On BCCI Sending Its Team To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025; Video

Mushtaq Ahmed. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated venues for the Champions Trophy, including the probable match between Pakistan and India. He emphasized the importance of sportsmanship and cross-border camaraderie, stating that the sport will greatly benefit if India travels to Pakistan.

Although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had released the draft schedule of the Champions Trophy a few months ago, the BCCI had recently revealed that they did not receive permission from the Indian government to send their national team to the neighbouring nation. However, the PCB also remains adamant in not having the tournament in the hybrid model, according to which India will play their matches in a different venue. As a result, the tournament's future remains in a deadlock.

Mushtaq Ahmed said, " Champions Trophy is an ICC tournament and Pakistan is hosting it. So I think India should be inked in playing, the game should be taken just as a game people from both countries like each other player..!!!

Speaking to ANI, Mushtaq claimed:

"Champions Trophy ICC tournament hai, toh Pakistan uska host hai. Toh India ko koi hesitation nahin honi chahiye khelne ki. Donon mulk neighbours hain, Khelenge. Pakistan ke jab acche haalat nahin they, Pakistan ne travel kiya toh saari cheezein thik ho gayi. Sports ko sports ki tarah hee lena chahiye. Donon country ke log itni mohabbat karte hain ek dusre ki, donon ki teamon se. Donon teamon ke fans donon ko dekhna chahti hai ek dusre ke mulk mein. I think acchi communication karke India Pakistan aaye toh cricket ke liye bhi bahut accha hoga."

(The Champions Trophy is an ICC tournament and Pakistan is hosting it. So I think India should not hesitate to play. The game should be taken as just a game. People of both countries like each other's cricket teams. If India comes to play cricket in Pakistan then it will be a great benefit for cricket.)

Pakistan are also defending champions ahead of the Champions Trophy:

Pakistan, who are the designated hosts, are currently the defending champions as they won their maiden title in the 2017 edition by defeating India at The Oval in London. On the back of Fakhar Zaman's 114, Team India were set a daunting 339 by Pakistan.

Pakistan's sharp new-ball bowling, led by Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan, tore through India's in-form batting order. Hardik Pandya's scored a swashbuckling 76 but the Men in Green eventually won by 180 runs.

(With inputs from ANI)