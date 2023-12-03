Pakistan: Another India's ENEMY KILLED In Peshawar, Radical Preacher & Jaish Supporter Maulana Sher Bahadur Shot At Point Blank Range |

Pakistan: In a string of recent targeted attacks in Pakistan, many individuals associated with terrorist organisations have met violent ends, raising questions about internal power struggles and security dynamics. In another such attack, Maulana Sher Bahadur, a radical preacher and known supporter of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, was murdered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar by unidentified assailants.

A disturbing video of Maulana Sher Bahadur's dead body has surfaced on the internet. In the video, one can see his body lying on a bed, while local police can be seen handling it further. He was reportedly shot at point blank range leading to his instant death.

Graphic Content: Visuals Can Be Disturbing. Viewer Discretion Advised.

Pakistan- Maulana Sher Bahadur, a radical preacher and Jaish supporter has been killed by 'Unknown gunman' at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar. pic.twitter.com/tuI4vXKY1f — Anil Khatri🇮🇳 (@anilkhatri005) December 3, 2023

Targeting Jaish-e-Mohammed Network

Maulana Sher Bahadur's death comes after the recent killing of Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Yunus Khan by unknown individuals. Khan was actively involved in recruitment for the organisation. His demise adds to the challenges faced by Jaish, known for its involvement in various acts of terrorism.

Maulana Rahimullah Tariq, another Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist closely associated with Maulana Masood Azhar, was previously murdered. He was among one of the most wanted Indian terrorists.

Lashkar-e-Taiba's Former Commander Killed

Akram Khan, former commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, met a similar fate in Bajaur. Also known as Akram Ghazi, he was involved in recruitment for Lashkar, and was eliminated by a group of individuals in broad daylight.

These targeted killings are suspected to be a part of a trend, with other terrorists like Mufti Qaiser Farooq, Khalistani terrorist Paramjeet Singh Panjwad, Ajaz Ahmed Ahangar, Bashir Ahmed Peer, Shahid Latif and Syed Khalid Raza falling victim to unidentified assailants. The attacks are contributing to an atmosphere of unease and internal strife among terrorist networks.