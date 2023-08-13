Pakistan: 7-Vehicle Convoy Of Chinese Engineers Attacked In Balochistan's Gwadar; Visuals Surface

Representative Image

In what looks like a targetted attack on Chinese nationals in Pakistan, explosions and gunfire hit the port city of Gwadar as a seven vehicle convoy of Chinese engineers came under intense attack near Faqeer Colony bridge by armed rebels, according to reports. There are unconfirmed reports of casualties, however, specific details are awaited. Gwadar is a port city with located on the southwestern coast of Balochistan, Pakistan.

Suicide bombing targeting Chinese nationals in 2021

This is not the first time in recent past that Chinese nationals have been targetted in Pakistan in Gwadar. In the year 2021, a suicide bombing targeting a vehicle that was carrying Chinese nationals was carried out in southwestern Pakistan had killed two children. Three others were wounded in the attack.

The suicide blast was carried out at the East Bay Road in Gwadar port. The Chinese nationals were grievously injured in the attack, police had said.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

