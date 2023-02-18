Pakistan: 5 Taliban terrorists killed in attack on police chief's office in Karachi | Image credit: Reuters

Karachi: Five militants of Tehreek-e-Taliban were killed after they stormed the office of Karachi Police chief on Friday and opened fire. Four others were also killed in the ensuing gunfight--of the four deceased, one was a civilian, two constables and a rangers personnel; meanwhile, 17 were injured in the firing, stated reports.

The security forces managed to secure control of the building later. According to news agency PTI, the police building was secured by the officers around 10.50 pm after a four-hour-long operation.

Local reports stated that at least eight armed militants had entered the police chief's office in the populous city's Sharea Faisal area.

