e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai Police ask people not to visit beaches, open grounds, sea faces, gardens, parks and public places between 5 pm to 5 am till Jan 15
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 12:57 PM IST

Pakistan: 11 members from single family test positive for Omicron in Karachi

ANI
Pakistan: 11 members from single family test positive for Omicron in Karachi |

Pakistan: 11 members from single family test positive for Omicron in Karachi |

Advertisement

Islamabad: Eleven members of a single family have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported on Thursday.

Pakistan on Friday reported 515 new COVID-19 cases in a single day nearly after two months.

The COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in the country during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 28,927.

At present, 633 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, ARY News reported citing the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Meanwhile, 12 cases of Omicron cases have been reported in Islamabad, increasing the percentage to 1 per cent in the country, Geo News reported.

ALSO READ

FPJ-Ed: Strict dress code imposed on students in a Pakistan university FPJ-Ed: Strict dress code imposed on students in a Pakistan university

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 12:57 PM IST
Advertisement