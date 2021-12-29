FPJ-Ed: Strict dress code imposed on students in a Pakistan university

Islamabad: A dress code for male and female students has been imposed in a university in the Punjab province of Pakistan. This development comes months after the country's Federal Directorate of Education issued a directive in this regard.

This new notification states that the male students are not allowed to wear shorts, cut-off jeans, multi-pocket, faded, torn and skin-fitted jeans and trousers, T-shirts with messages of any kind, the Daily Pakistan newspaper reported. This notification, issued by Toba Tek Singh sub-campus of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), also bars wearing of chappals, and slippers, bandanas, caps, vest of any kind, long hair and ponytails, earrings, wrist straps, and bracelets.

It further says that girls were also banned from wearing T-shirts with jeans, sleeveless shirts, see-through and skintight dresses. Female students were also barred from wearing flashy jewellery, anklets, and using heavy make-up, the report added.

Earlier in September, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), which oversees educational institutes in Islamabad asked women teachers not to wear jeans and tights and restricted men from wearing jeans and t-shirts.

FDE had directed heads of educational institutes to ensure their teaching and non-teaching staff followed the dress code and personal hygiene, including regular haircuts, beard trimming, nail cutting and the use of perfume.

The letter asked all staff to maintain a formal dress code while in the institutions, and during official gatherings, ceremonies and meetings, Arab News reported.

Earlier, two universities issued in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had imposed strict dress code policies, banning tight-fitted jeans, T-shirts, and makeup among other things.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 03:00 PM IST