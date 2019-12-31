Pak PM Imran Khan launches health card scheme for transgenders

"The objective behind this is that our government is owning you," he told the audience, which comprised many members of the transgender community.

The premier assured the community that the government will ensure their "complete protection" and work to eliminate the negative attitudes prevalent against them.

Pakistan has official recognised a third gender since 2009. According to the 2017 census, Pakistan has 10,418 trangenders, Dawn news said in an earlier report.

Punjab province has 64.4 per cent of the country's transgender population, while the second highest population is in Sindh - 24 per cent.