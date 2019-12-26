Sambit Patra tries to troll Imran Khan over Christmas greeting, gets trolled himself

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have grown into a countrywide movement since the legislation was passed by Parliament. Amid protests, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday, took a swipe at Pakistan PM Imran Khan over Christmas greeting.
Sambit Patra tweeted a screen shot of Imran Khan's Christmas greeting and said, "Ohh God ..at the outset this seems hilarious and funny But a short pause makes you shiver on the “religious persecution” on in Pakistan #IndiaSupportsCAA."
This statement did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which people started trolling Sambit Patra for taking a swipe at Pakistan PM.
One Twitter user said, "lol Mr Patra don’t use my tweet to propagate your malicious intent of making India a Hindu Pakistan. There’s nothing funny abt it. Your Govt sucks as hard at diversity & communal harmony as Pakistan. We need to save India from y’all. Thank you. Now delete it."
While other user said, "THIS is making you shiver? Then I’m so confused because are you blind to what’s happening in your own country orrrr aise hi khali fukat me shiver karte ho, thand bhott hai dilli me ya doctor se check karvao."
BJP leaders across the country are orgainising rallies in support of Citizenship Amendment Act. BJP Working president JP Nadda led a massive massive rally in Kolkata. He said the outreach is aimed at dispelling myths and misunderstandings regarding Citizenship Act.
Protests against CAA took place across the country, with students from various universities joining in. Several incidents of violence were also noticed with protesters detained, arrested and the use of power by police. The Jamia University protest was a major talking point with the police lobbing tear gas shells inside the university premises. Several students were injured. Police personnel were also injured. North East's Delhi Seelampur also witnessed violent protest, in which protestors resorted to stone-pelting.
According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.
