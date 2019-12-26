Sambit Patra tries to troll Imran Khan over Christmas greeting, gets trolled himself

BJP leaders across the country are orgainising rallies in support of Citizenship Amendment Act. BJP Working president JP Nadda led a massive massive rally in Kolkata. He said the outreach is aimed at dispelling myths and misunderstandings regarding Citizenship Act.

Protests against CAA took place across the country, with students from various universities joining in. Several incidents of violence were also noticed with protesters detained, arrested and the use of power by police. The Jamia University protest was a major talking point with the police lobbing tear gas shells inside the university premises. Several students were injured. Police personnel were also injured. North East's Delhi Seelampur also witnessed violent protest, in which protestors resorted to stone-pelting.

According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.