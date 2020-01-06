Oxford students protest against violence in JNU

London: From Pondicherry University to Oxford University in London, anger over the violence in JNU resonated in varsities across the country and even abroad as students protested against the attack on students and faculty members by an armed masked mob.

Students at Oxford university, Columbia University and University of Sussex also staged silent marches holding posters demanding safety of students on campus.

In Nepal, JNU alumni gathered at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu to protest against the violence on campus.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

Many were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury. All 34 students who were admitted to AIIMS trauma centre were discharged on Monday morning.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.

A day after the incident, the Delhi Police registered a case against unidentified people for rioting and damage to property.