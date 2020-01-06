Didn't see any 'tukde tukde' gang when I studied in JNU: S Jaishankar

"I can certainly tell you that when I studied in JNU, we did not see any 'tukde tukde' gang there," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday when asked about the situation in the premier university.

After the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday, Jaishankar, a JNU alumnus, had swiftly condemned the incident, saying it is completely against the tradition and culture of the university.

"Tukde-Tukde" is a term often used by the right-wing parties to attack the opposition, particularly Left and Left-backed outfits as well as those who support them.

"What I had to say on JNU, I said it yesterday. It was very clear," said the External Affairs Minister when asked during a book release event about attacks on JNU students on Sunday.

A mob of masked people had stormed the JNU campus and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel.

"Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university," Jaishankar had tweeted after the incident