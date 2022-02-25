'Overthrow country's leadership, take power in your own hands': Putin tells Ukrainian soldiers

Amid the ongoing war between Russi and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on the Ukrainian army and asked them to overthrow the country's leadership whom describing them as "terrorists" and "a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis".

Putin addressed the Ukrainian military through live television on Friday where he advised and urged the soldiers to "take power in your own hands."

"It seems like it will be easier for us to agree with you than this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis," he said, referring to leadership in Kyiv led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:00 PM IST