Oscar Niemeyer Birth Anniversary: Must-know facts about the renowned Brazilian architect

In case you are a student of architecture or related fields, lessons and teachings by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer are something you might have come across. However, to the unversed, Oscar Ribeiro de Almeida Niemeyer Soares Filho, known as Oscar Niemeyer, was a master of his field and is considered to be one of the key figures in the development of modern architecture.

Oscar who won several noteworthy awards and accolades including the prestigious the Pritzker Prize for Architecture, "20th century architect" title and UNESCO Award in the category of Culture among others, lived a life of glory from 15 December 1907 – 5 December 2012.

The famous architect's birth anniversary is a day to remember him and his contributions to the world. Brasília, the capital of Brazil was chiefly designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer.

Brazil's Most Celebrated Architect has imparted lessons to many aspiring talents, his interview and insightful discussions are available on YouTube and other internet sites as he left behind his knowledge while departing from this world in 2012.

Niemeyer died of cardiorespiratory arrest. Also, it was known that he was a keen smoker of cigars and that the architectural studio was a smoking zone from the talent.

The Washington Post reported him as "the foremost Latin American architect of the last century." The BBC's obituary of Niemeyer described him as "one of the most innovative and daring architects of the last 60 years" while throwing light on his works that "built some of the world's most striking buildings – monumental, curving concrete and glass structures which almost defy description."

Oscar Niemeyer's art museum in Curitiba, Brazil, also known as Museu do Olho or "Museum of the Eye", is made up of two buildings which is a tourist attraction that people pay tribute to the architect.

