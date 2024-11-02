 Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3': UAE Launches 'Subsidised Bread' Campaign To Alleviate Critical Bread Shortage In Gaza
As part of Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3,' essential production supplies, including flour and other critical materials, have been provided to facilitate the reopening of bakeries amid a worsening hunger crisis triggered by crossing closures and restrictions on food aid.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Image Of Gazans | File Pic

Abu Dhabi [UAE]: As part of the UAE's Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3,' a 'Subsidised Bread' campaign has been initiated to alleviate the critical bread shortage in Gaza. This humanitarian initiative aims to provide essential materials and flour to bakeries across Gaza, addressing a fundamental need of the population in the Strip.

The continuous relief initiatives and campaigns implemented by the UAE aim to support displaced Palestinian families and alleviate their daily suffering, especially given the difficulty in accessing food due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

About The Last Month's Activities

Last month, under ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,'' UAE continued to provide humanitarian and relief assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 provided aid to a number of families, including shelter tents and essential supplies for each family suffering from repeated displacement and difficult conditions in a humanitarian step that reflects the UAE's ongoing commitment to families facing harsh circumstances in Gaza.

Volunteers have quickly stepped in to support families by setting up and preparing the tents.

Since the launch of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 on November 5, 2023, the UAE has been working to provide everything necessary for Palestinian families in Gaza, striving to support and alleviate their suffering. The UAE has sent ships loaded with aid, convoys, and aircraft, and has implemented numerous initiatives to stand by the Palestinian people and the affected families in shelters and displacement camps in the region.

