VIDEO: People Seen Running For Life As Gunman Opens Fire In Thai School, Takes Several As Hostage

X/@Osint613

A video showing people fleeing for their lives after a gunman opened fire at a school in southern Thailand has surfaced. The footage shows some individuals taking shelter in a nearby car park. The incident took place at Phatong Prathan Khiriwat School in Hat Yai district

At least three people were injured in the incident. A woman and a minor girl were hospitalised with gunshot wounds, and both underwent surgery.

Authorities said an unknown number of students and teachers were taken hostage by the accused, who was eventually detained by the police. All hostages have since been freed.

"Police shot the suspect in the Hat Yai shooting," Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau said in a statement, after earlier reports stated he had been killed.

The shooter is reportedly believed to be 18 years old. Police in the Thung Lung district had also received reports of the gunman behaving erratically and threatening to harm his mother at a house near the school.

All those at the school were safe, and the suspect was arrested, the national police said in a statement.

