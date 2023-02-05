On this day, Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne

Queen Elizabeth II | File

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

She was proclaimed queen throughout the Commonwealth after her father, King George VI, died in the early hours of 6 February 1952, while Elizabeth was in Kenya.

Follwing the King's death, flags were flown at half-mast in the UK and around the world, while theatres and sporting events were closed.

Elizabeth was staying in Kenya with her husband Prince Phillip when she heard of her father's death. Without delay, she returned home where she was proclaimed, ‘Queen Elizabeth II' aged just 25.

The Accession Council declared Elizabeth's succession to the throne. This was held in St James's Palace and was attended by members of the Privy Council, the Lord Mayor, and the Aldermen of the City of London.

The Accession Council met twice at St James's Palace in the United Kingdom: first on February 6 before the Queen returned from Kenya, to make their proclamation declaring the accession of the new sovereign, as the late king's successor and, second on February 8 when the Queen was present, to receive her oath for the security of the Church of Scotland, and her personal declaration to always work to uphold constitutional government.

