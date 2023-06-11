On Camera: At Least 3 British Royal Guards Collapsed During Parade Rehearsal As London Sees 'Hottest Day Of Year'

On Camera: Royal Guards Collapsed During Parade Rehearsal As London Sees 'Hottest Day Of Year' |

Temperatures in the UK have soared above 30 Degrees Celsius for the first time this year and meteorologists have predicted increasing numbers of heatwaves in the near future, with damaging consequences.

At least three British royal guards collapsed during a parade rehearsal in London ahead of King Charles' official birthday as temperatures exceeded 88 degrees Fahrenheit and London (UK) officially marked the hottest day of the year on Saturday, June 10.

The royal guards fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review, in which more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

WATCH:

Afterwards William "A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job."

He later shared several photos of the parade, writing that the "hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today's conditions."

Twitter- The Prince and Princess of Wales

The highest temperature this year was recorded in Heathrow, southwest London, on Saturday, June 10 after the mercury climbed to 30.5 Degrees at 11.47 am, the first time in nearly 10 months.

The event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch's official birthday. King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17. It will be especially large this year as it is King Charles’s first ceremony as sovereign.

Several Twitter users took to the platform to express concern over the Guards having to parade in 88 degrees Fahrenheit and the conduction of the event in extreme temperature which can adversely affect health of humans as well as the horses.

Trooping the Colour is a ceremony that marks the official birthday of the British sovereign for the last 260 years.

