North Korean leader Kim Jong Un puts entire city of 200,000 under lockdown to look for 653 missing bullets

Kim Jong-un | Photo by ANI

North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un has ordered a full lockdown in the city of Hyesan after the soldiers lost 653 bullets during evacuation in the area.

The bullets went missing while the military was being withdrawn from the city on March 7, according to reports. The soldiers initially tried to look for the missing items themselves but had to notify higher authorities when they couldn’t find the bullets.

The city has a population of over 200,000 and will remain under lockdown “until all the ammunition is found,” according to the Radio Free Asia.

“They withdrew completely between February 25 and March 10, but an extensive investigation is underway because of a loss of bullets during the evacuation process,” the report stated.

“During the withdrawal, when the soldiers realised they had lost the bullets, they tried to find it themselves instead of reporting it,” it further added.

“Last week, orders were issued to factories, farms, social groups and neighbourhood watch units in the province to actively cooperate with the ammunition-related investigation,” said the report, adding that the government authorities were "lying to spread fear among residents".

“They tried to put pressure on the residents by bluffing that the withdrawal was a manoeuvre related to the safety of Kim Jong Un from reactionary forces,” the report stated.