North Korea lashes out at 'racist' US and other western countries for skipping UN meeting, accuses them of double standards

Seoul: North Korea lashed out at the United States and other western countries on Thursday for having double standards on issues like human rights and racism, after they remained absent from recent UN meeting.

In a note written on the Foreign Ministry's website, North Korea slammed the US, the United Kingdom and others for not participating in a high-level meeting at the UN General Assembly held in September, marking the 20th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action that calls for racial justice, reported Yonhap News Agency.

It accused the nations of having "the darkest history" in racism and "pouring cold water" on bids to safeguard and improve human rights, while claiming to be "advanced nations" and acting like "judges" in the fields.

"Before western countries dispute here and there of non-existent 'human rights problems' of others, (they) should focus on their own domestic affairs, such as systematic racism and human rights violations," the note added.

In recent years, Pyongyang, (North Korean capital) has increased such postings, surrounding diplomatic and international issues, on its Foreign Ministry website.

An official at South Korea's Unification Ministry on Thursday said that it continues to keep an eye on those messages considered to be a reflection of the country's authorities' views. However, the official said that such posts apparently carry less importance in comparison with the ministry's official statements.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:23 AM IST