No transitional govt, expect full handover of power in Afghanistan: Taliban officials

Two Taliban officials told Reuters on Sunday there would be no transitional government in Afghanistan and that the group expects a complete handover of power.

President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan after Taliban fighters entered the capital Kabul earlier on Sunday, capping their return to power two decades after being forced out by U.S.-led forces.

The government's acting interior minister, Abdul Sattar Mirzakawal, had said that power would be handed over to a transitional administration.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in order to prevent looting and chaos their forces will enter some parts of Kabul and occupy outposts that have been evacuated by security forces. Mujahid asked the people to not panic from their entrance into the city

According to Reuters, Taliban commanders said they have taken control of Afghan presidential palace.



The Taliban entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul today and an official said President Ashraf Ghani had left the city for Tajikistan, capping the terrorists' lightning push for power. A senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said Ghani had left for Tajikistan.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 09:46 PM IST