No thanks: Sudan refuses to enter 2020

If the month doesn't change, what comes after the 31st day of December? The answer, it would seem, is both simpler and more baffling that you'd have thought.
A Twitter user's post shows the way.
Or more correctly, Sudan does. Yes, the country.
The photo posted by Twitter user Vijay Prashad, who incidentally is the Director of Tricontinental Institute for Social Research and the Chief Editor of a Delhi-based publishing house, shows a passport stamp boldly highlighting the date -- 32 December 2019.
The stamp also says "Khartoum Airport Passport".
The photo sparked off a litany of jokes on Twitter. Many interpreted this as being Sudan's way of "avoiding" 2020, while others were rather amused by the idea.
As one social media user put it, "This is one idea going forward!"
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)