No thanks: Sudan refuses to enter 2020

If the month doesn't change, what comes after the 31st day of December? The answer, it would seem, is both simpler and more baffling that you'd have thought.

A Twitter user's post shows the way.

Or more correctly, Sudan does. Yes, the country.

The photo posted by Twitter user Vijay Prashad, who incidentally is the Director of Tricontinental Institute for Social Research and the Chief Editor of a Delhi-based publishing house, shows a passport stamp boldly highlighting the date -- 32 December 2019.

The stamp also says "Khartoum Airport Passport".