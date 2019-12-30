India

Full list of bank holidays in 2020: Get ready for long weekends and fun getaways

With the new year waiting at the doorstep, 2020 has come with newer opportunities to make better changes in our daily routines and almost 17 potential long weekends to show our best holiday plans.

Yes, we’re absolutely right, the year 2002 has a total of 17 potential long weekends throughout the year. However, any holiday can become a nightmare if not planned well. Especially if you’re out of town or the country and suddenly realize it is also a bank holiday, you’ll be left in the middle of a concrete jungle with no means to complete any important banking tasks.

Therefore, to help you plan better, not just holidays, but also the mundane banking tasks such as depositing money, here is the complete list of banking holidays for the year 2020.

While the Reserve Bank of India has a set list of holidays that apply to all banks across India such as Independence Day (August 15), Republic Day (January 26) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). Apart from these, all states have designated days when all nationalized and privates banks remain closed based on the prominent festivals of the state.

For example, banks in Maharashtra remain closed on Maharashtra Day (May 1) and In Kerala, banks take a leave on the day of Onam.

Here is the full list of banking holidays for banks in 2002:

  1. January 1, 2020 (Wednesday) New Year’s Day

  2. January 15, 2020 (Wednesday) Pongal (In southern states)

  3. January 26, 2020 (Sunday) Republic Day

  4. January 30, 2020 (Thursday) Vasant Panchami

  5. February 21, 2020 (Friday) Maha Shivaratri

  6. March 10, 2020 (Tuesday) Holi

  7. March 25m 2020 (Wednesday) Ugadi

  8. April 2, 2020 (Thursday) Ram Navami

  9. April 6, 2020 (Monday) Mahavir Jayanti

  10. April 10, 2020 (Friday) Good Friday

  11. April 14, 2020 (Tuesday) Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti

  12. May 1, 2020 (Friday) May Day

  13. May 7, 2020 (Thursday) Buddha Purnima

  14. July 31, 2020 (Friday) Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha

  15. August 3, 2020 (Monday) Raksha Bandhan

  16. August 11, 2020 (Tuesday) Janmashthami

  17. August 30, 2020 (Sunday) Muharram

  18. October 2, 2020 (Friday) Gandhi Jayanti

  19. October 26, 2020 (Monday) Vijaya Dashami

  20. October 30, 2020 (Friday) Eid e Milad

  21. November 14, 2020 (Saturday) Diwali

  22. November 16, 2020 (Monday) Bhai Dooj

  23. November 30, 2020 (Monday) Guru Nanak Jayanti

  24. December 25, 2020 (Friday) Christmas Day

