Full list of bank holidays in 2020: Get ready for long weekends and fun getaways

With the new year waiting at the doorstep, 2020 has come with newer opportunities to make better changes in our daily routines and almost 17 potential long weekends to show our best holiday plans.

Yes, we’re absolutely right, the year 2002 has a total of 17 potential long weekends throughout the year. However, any holiday can become a nightmare if not planned well. Especially if you’re out of town or the country and suddenly realize it is also a bank holiday, you’ll be left in the middle of a concrete jungle with no means to complete any important banking tasks.

Therefore, to help you plan better, not just holidays, but also the mundane banking tasks such as depositing money, here is the complete list of banking holidays for the year 2020.

While the Reserve Bank of India has a set list of holidays that apply to all banks across India such as Independence Day (August 15), Republic Day (January 26) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). Apart from these, all states have designated days when all nationalized and privates banks remain closed based on the prominent festivals of the state.

For example, banks in Maharashtra remain closed on Maharashtra Day (May 1) and In Kerala, banks take a leave on the day of Onam.