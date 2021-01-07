No social media access for Trump: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook have locked the US President's accounts

US President Donald Trump, unarguably one of the most powerful leaders on the planet, has been temporarily locked out of his social media accounts. This comes after weeks of Trump insisting that he had won the Presidential polls and alleging voter fraud.

While legal efforts to prove the same have failed thus far, many of his supporters continue to rage. And on Wednesday, as the US Congress met to count and certify the electoral votes for President of the US, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol. Thus far one person has been killed in an altercation with police officials.