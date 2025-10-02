US: 2 Delta Planes Collide At LaGuardia Airport in New York City While Taxing, Wing Gets Detached; VIDEO

US: 2 Delta Planes Collide At LaGuardia Airport in New York City While Taxing, Wing Gets Detached (Screengrab) | X/@krisvancleave

New York City: Two planes collided at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Wednesday night (local time). The incident reportedly occurred when the two Delta aircraft were taxiing at the airport. The incident was captured on camera. A video, which surfaced online, shows exact moment of the collision.

A CBS News producer was on board flight DL5047 at the time of the incident. The plane, in which the journalist was travelling, was coming from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. When it was taxing, its one of the wings got stuck by another Delta regional jet. A video, shared by CBS News, shows exact moment of the collision.

Visuals From The Spot:

The scene from our @CBSNews producer on board DL5047. He reports they were taxing to the gate at LGA after landing at CLT when they were struck by another Delta regional jet that was taxiing by. More to come.

*correcting flight number. pic.twitter.com/7WMGMktGK3 — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) October 2, 2025

Due to the collision, the wing of the plane coming from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport was reportedly detached.

At least one person was reportedly injured in the collision.

According to reports, the incident took plane as the Delta regional jet was moving towards the gate of the LaGuardia airport and the other plane arrived at the gate after landing.

More details are still awaited.