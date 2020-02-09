No family time for doctor couple on coronavirus mission

Every day at around 8:00 pm, 11-year-old Lin Zihan takes two benches and sits in her doorway with her three-year-old brother, Lin Zilang, waiting for their mom's video call.

Meanwhile, at the First Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University in Nanchang City, the capital of eastern China's Jiangxi Province, emergency doctor Lin Shirong and his wife, nurse Li Ping, snuggle up together on a bench outside the isolation ward and video call their children.

“Baby, do you miss mummy?” Li said. “Yes, I miss daddy too,” Lin Zilang said, sitting outside his grandparents’ house in Tongtian Village in the city of Fengcheng. He put his mouth on the screen to give his mom a kiss.

“It has been 16 days since you guys left,” said Lin Zihan, who has hand-painted a calendar to calculate the number of days their parents have been gone.