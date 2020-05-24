New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern wishes Eid Mubarak; netizens want her to lead the world

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earned worldwide praise as a global feminist icon over the years into the political arena. From carrying her 3-month-old daughter to the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, to her compassionate response to the Christchurch mosque shootings, Jacinda has won hearts.
Now, an Eid Mubarak message by Ardern is doing rounds on social media, where netizens are rooting for her to lead the world. In her message, Jacinda says, “I like to pass on my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.”
“This is a difficult time for everyone including our Kiwi Muslims and I’ve been pleased to see New Zealand is responding with unity, kindness and generosity.”
“Although you might not be able to come together and connect as you normally would. As we all stay in our bubbles. I wish you all the very best on this special occasion. Eid Mubarak!”
Here’s how Twitter reacted.
The popularity of Ardern has soared in the country following her management of the COVID-19 crisis. Over the last couple of months, Ardern implemented a series of drastic measures to check the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus in the Oceanic nation, drawing praise from the people and gaining their approval.
The 39-year-old said the survey results reflected the work they had done together, and she just "had the humble and privileged opportunity to be leading at this time".
Ardern has received widespread praise for prioritizing the well-being of the people, and for her gestures of empathy towards them, including virtual interaction with children to discuss the pandemic, which has resulted in 1,153 cases and 21 deaths in the country.
Ardern also stood out for the compassion shown to the victims of the supremacist attack on two mosques in the city of Christchurch in March 2019, in which 51 people died, and her leadership during the eruption of the Whakaari volcano, where 21 people lost their lives last December.
