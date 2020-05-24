New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern wishes Eid Mubarak; netizens want her to lead the world

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earned worldwide praise as a global feminist icon over the years into the political arena. From carrying her 3-month-old daughter to the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, to her compassionate response to the Christchurch mosque shootings, Jacinda has won hearts.

Now, an Eid Mubarak message by Ardern is doing rounds on social media, where netizens are rooting for her to lead the world. In her message, Jacinda says, “I like to pass on my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.”

“This is a difficult time for everyone including our Kiwi Muslims and I’ve been pleased to see New Zealand is responding with unity, kindness and generosity.”

“Although you might not be able to come together and connect as you normally would. As we all stay in our bubbles. I wish you all the very best on this special occasion. Eid Mubarak!”