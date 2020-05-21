New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern suggests four-day work week to recover from coronavirus pandemic

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that employers should consider switching to a four-day work week as a way to promote tourism, which has taken a hit due to coronavirus pandemic.
During a Facebook Live address to nations, Jacinda Ardern said people had learned a lot about work flexibility during the lockdown that was eased last week. The nation's borders remain closed but Ardern said more flexible working arrangements could allow New Zealanders to travel more within their own country.
"I hear lots of people suggesting we should have a four-day week. Ultimately, that really sits between employers and employees," Ardern said. She added that she would really encourage employers "to think about whether or not that is something that would work for their workplace, because it certainly would help tourism all around the country."
Meanwhile, total number of global coronavirus cases cross the 5 million mark on Thursday, while the death toll has increased to more than 328,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Currently, the total number of cases stood at 5,000,038, while the death toll increased to 328,172, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounts for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 1,551,853 and 93,439, respectively.
