New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern suggests four-day work week to recover from coronavirus pandemic

"I hear lots of people suggesting we should have a four-day week. Ultimately, that really sits between employers and employees," Ardern said. She added that she would really encourage employers "to think about whether or not that is something that would work for their workplace, because it certainly would help tourism all around the country."

Meanwhile, total number of global coronavirus cases cross the 5 million mark on Thursday, while the death toll has increased to more than 328,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, the total number of cases stood at 5,000,038, while the death toll increased to 328,172, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounts for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 1,551,853 and 93,439, respectively.