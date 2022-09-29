New Zealand opens national wine centre to boost industry

Representative image |

Wellington: New Zealand is looking to a promising future of its winemaking industry as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday officially opened the New Zealand Wine Centre in Blenheim.

Funding of NZ$3.79 million ($2 million) for the centre was announced in 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

The winemaking industry continues to grow economically over time and are now one of the country's biggest export earners, while Blenheim is where 75 per cent of New Zealand's wine is produced.

New Zealand's wine exports, which currently nearly NZ$2 billion a year, will only continue to grow as the new Free Trade Agreements with Britain and the European Union come into force, providing even greater economic security to Kiwis, said Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash.

"The winemaking sector has a huge impact on the national and regional economy, and accounts for one in five jobs in the Marlborough region," Nash said, adding the job growth for the wine industry has been projected to be 17 per cent.

Nearly 90 per cent of the country's total wine production is exported, chiefly to the US, Britain and Australia.

