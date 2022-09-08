Mumbai woman tries to order wine online, loses over Rs 3 lakh

file photo

Mumbai: Alcohol is bad for your health and for your wallet too. In a recent incident of cyber crime, a Bandra (west)-based 47-year-old woman lost Rs 3.80 lakh while she ordered wine online. The woman had tried to purchase wine worth Rs 2,000 online from a local wine shop but allegedly lost Rs 3.80 lakh, police said. The Bandra police have lodged an FIR on the matter on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman, residing near Carter Road, called Pinky Wines in Bandra after finding its number on Google on September 6. She ordered wine worth Rs 2,000. unaware of an active fraud network on the internet. The fraudster, posing herself as a wine shop employee, tricked her to get her personal bank details and credit card. She also shared a one-time password for the purpose of generating a bill. After that, the fraudster debited Rs 3.80 lakh from her bank account. The amount was debited in seven transactions from two of her credit cards.

The woman then called up the person at the other end who misbehaved with her on the phone. A FIR has been lodged under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC for cheating and impersonating and under sections 66 C and 66 D of the IT Act for identity theft and using computer resources for cheating.

