Previous Maharashtra govt took good decision to sell wine in supermarkets: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar | File

Pune: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the previous government in Maharashtra had taken a good decision to sell wine in supermarkets leading in a bid to boost fruit-based wineries, but for some reasons it was not implemented.

He also raised concern over farmer suicides in the state and said people need to come together to think and prevent it.

The MVA government, of which the NCP was a constituent, had in January this year allowed the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores across the state.