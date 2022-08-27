Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s grand nephew Rohit Pawar reportedly under ED scanner

NCP chief Sharad Pawar with grandnephew Rohit. | Twitter

Two days after the conclusion of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature, NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s grand nephew and party MLA from Karjat Jamshed assembly seat Rohit Pawar is reportedly under the ED scanner. ED has reportedly started a preliminary probe into Green Acre Resort & Real Touch company in which Rohit Pawar was its director from 2006 to 2012. Incidentally, HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan, who has been under charges of money laundering in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank Ltd fraud case, was also on the board of directors.

BJP sources said that some of the party activists have demanded that the ED and CBI should investigate Rohit Pawar’s alleged connection with the HDIL scam, Patra Chawl scam and PMC Bank scam.

Authoritative sources said that the ED has initiated a preliminary probe based on the complaint received with regard to the transfer of money abroad by the company. Sources said that the ED will also look into the business links, if any, between Rohit Pawar and Wadhawan. Further, the ED will also probe into the transactions by the company shareholders and directors. ED is expected to examine the money laundering angle during its probe.

The Free Press Journal made several attempts to reach out to Rohit Pawar but he could not be reached. However, state NCP chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase said,’’ Rohit Pawar's name has been implicated due to revenge politics. ED is being used against political opponents. Rohit Pawar's name has been leaked for no reason. He is not a director of the Green Actre company. The leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi, who are speaking against BJP on inflation and unemployment, are being trapped in the ED probe.’’

Rohit Pawar is yet another high-profile NCP leader who is reportedly being probed by ED. Already NCP’s former ministers Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh are in jail in connection with money laundering cases. BJP had warned that some more NCP leaders will soon face ED probes.

Rohit Pawar had earlier claimed that the ED has been misused by the Centre against political opponents and hinted that he may receive notice from the central investigating agency. ‘’ED has initiated investigations against leaders from NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena or some other party leaders, especially those not with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). ED is used like a tool rather than an institute. Now, even a common man is discussing ED and referring to it as a political tool,” he said, adding that ‘’It may happen tomorrow that ED may send me a summons, so we all are prepared for it. As it is a tool, we will reply to it.’’