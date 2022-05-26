New study names this city as best for work-life balance

Photo: Pexels

A study released on Wednesday by tech company Kisi named Oslo the best city for work-life balance and Dubai the most overworked.

The study considered factors like work intensity, city livability, health care, cost of living, and the amount of time off.

For instance, while a worker in Los Angeles takes about a week of vacation each year, the norm in Helsinki - number three on the work-life balance list - is to take an entire month of paid vacation.

Since the pandemic, many are rethinking opportunities and making big changes, like moving to a different city. While the labour market is ripe, industries expecting a return to office are facing resistance, with many prioritising the flexibility afforded by remote work. Several are also willing to move jobs if their companies make coming to office mandatory.

Within this changing scenario, a hub like New York City dropped to 59/100, after ranking 38 the previous year and 21 in 2019. London's ranking has also fallen, from 12 in 2019 to 20 last year to 27 in 2022.

In contrast, in cities like Amsterdam, Buenos Aires, and Sydney, less than 10 percent of the population is overworked. In cities like Singapore, Washington DC, and Austin, around 50 percent jobs can be carried out remotely.

The study looked at 51 US metros and 49 global cities across 130 data points including rates of overwork, access to health care, work intensity, and rights and well-being of the workers.

"Recent years have tested the support structures in place for employees around the world," said Bernhard Mehl, chief executive officer of Kisi. "The ongoing stress and disruption brought about by the pandemic has been followed by war in Ukraine, contributing to global instability that will be felt for years to come."