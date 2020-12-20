Nepal: PM KP Sharma Oli recommends dissolution of Parliament; his party opposes move

In a suprise move, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday recommended dissolution of the Parliament. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Cabinet on Sunday morning.

"Today's Cabinet decided to recommend to President to dissolve the Parliament" Energy Miniter Barsaman Pun said.

The move surprised the ruling Nepal Communist Party which said the decision is against the democratic norms.

"The decision has been made in haste as all the ministers weren’t present in the cabinet meeting this morning. This is against the democratic norms & would take the nation backwards. It can’t be implemented," Narayankaji Shrestha, spokesperson of Nepal Communist Party, said.

According to a report by Kathmandu Post, the new Nepali Constitution does not have a provision for the House dissolution.

The report said that Oli was under pressure to withdraw an ordinance related to the Constitutional Council Act that he had issued on Tuesday. President Bidya Devi Bhandari endorsed the Ordinance the same day.

Barsaman said that as soon as the Cabinet meeting began, Oli announced that he was going to recommend the House dissolution to the President. “No one opposed,” he said.

Oli had held a series of meetings with his fellow party chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Secretariat member Ram Bahadur Thapa and President Bhandari in the evening.