Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli loses vote of confidence in House of Representatives

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday lost a vote of confidence in the country's Parliament. As many as 93 lawmakers voted in favour of the motion while 124 were against and 15 were neutral thereby leading to PM Oli's loss.

The voting process on the confidence motion began earlier in the day. PM Oli decided to seek a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives after the CPN (Maoist Centre) led by Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda withdrew support to his government.

Before the voting process began, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had presented a list of achievements afore the House of Representative, The Himalayan Times reported.

The rival faction has been demanding to scrap of earlier decisions of Oli to form a General Convention Committee, "cancel all the decisions made after party unification attempts and work together on existing problems that are surfacing inside the party".